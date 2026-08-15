'Yeh mauke ki talash mein hain': PM Modi calls for isolation of 'dimaagi Naxals' in Independence Day speech

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for the identification of 'dimaagi Naxals', referring to people with Maoist mindset, saying such persons have established themselves in the corridors of power and they to be isolated to ensure that the country continues developing.

He made the remarks while addressing the country from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

The Prime Minister said the country has neutralised armed Naxalites from the forests and freed India from their threat, but the 'dimaagi Naxals', a term about which he didn't elaborate much, have influenced policymaking, including advisers on government committees.

He said such ideological Naxalites are waiting for opportunities and trying to create a situation of anarchy once again in the country. He said Naxalism destroyed the future of several youths, while adding that more than 3,500 security personnel died in India's battle against Maoism, a number he noted is higher than those who died in wars.

"These ideological Naxalites are waiting for opportunities. They are trying to revive the paths of violence and anarchy and are making various attempts to drag society in the wrong direction. We must identify these ideological Naxalites and isolate them," PM Modi said.

He called for more steps to connect with India's youth and ensure that they remain in the mainstream to help India become 'viksit' (developed), adding that the country's security is a collective responsibility of everyone.

In his address, PM Modi stressed that wars are not just limited to India's borders and the country is facing challenges from inside, referring to the 'dimaagi Naxals'. However, he said the country remains prepared to deal with all such challenges.

"A new form of warfare is emerging," PM Modi said, "attacks can target a refinery, the banking sector or a data centre. Infrastructure can be destroyed and factories can be targeted. We had announced Mission Sudarshanchakra last year, and work on it going on rapidly."

He also made an outreach to the youth in his address and said their capabilities need to be used for nation building. He announced that free online coaching will provided to those who provided for competitive exams, while adding that over 650 new universities were established in India.

"For 35 years, there was no education policy. We brought a new education policy," he said, "...now foreign universities are also coming to India. Arrangements have also been made so that our youth can obtain foreign degrees within India."

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