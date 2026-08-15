In I-Day speech, PM Modi urges Opposition to back Women's Reservation: 'Time to give them their rights'

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort on August 15, called on political parties to ensure 33% representation for women in State Legislative Assemblies and the Lok Sabha. He highlighted the role of women public representatives in Panchayats, Municipalities and Municipal Corporations.

Modi referred to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam passed by Parliament and spoke about the political challenges surrounding women's representation over the past 40 years. He appealed to political parties to come forward and ensure greater representation for women.

PM Modi highlights women's role in local governance

Modi said women public representatives are guiding the nation in large numbers through Panchayats, Municipalities and Municipal Corporations.

"My dear fellow citizens, today in Panchayats, Municipalities, and Municipal Corporations, our women public representatives are guiding the nation in very large numbers, solving local challenges, and providing exceptionally capable and empowering leadership," Modi said.

"Keeping this in mind, we passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament," he added.

Modi recalls 40-year political history of women's representation

Modi said the issue had repeatedly become part of political disputes over the past four decades.

"But for one reason or another, in the political arena over the last 40 years, this dream had persistently fallen victim to political games and political battlegrounds," he said.

He then made an appeal to political parties from the Red Fort.

"Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, standing under the shadow of the Tricolor, I earnestly appeal to and urge all political parties of our nation: Come forward and celebrate the strength and capability of our women," Modi said.

PM Modi seeks 33% representation in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies

Modi called for women to receive 33% representation in the State Legislative Assemblies and the Lok Sabha.

"Step forward in honor of our women, and as swiftly as possible, ensure our mothers and sisters receive 33% representation in the State Legislative Assemblies and the Lok Sabha so that they can actively contribute to shaping India's policies," he said.

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