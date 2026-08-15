Saptadhara: All about 7 Viksit Bharat reforms listed by PM Modi in Independence Day speech | EXPLAINED

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, unveiled the 'Saptadhara' reforms or the seven streams of India's strength that, according to him, will power the country's next phase of growth.

Calling upon citizens to contribute to the vision of a developed and self-reliant India, Modi said these seven pillars would play a crucial role in achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

The Prime Minister identified manufacturing, agriculture, technology, Gati Shakti, defence, green energy and soft power as the seven streams that will shape India's future.

1. Manufacturing

Describing manufacturing as the foundation of India's next growth phase, Modi called for a major expansion of the sector. He said India must move beyond producing individual components and focus on manufacturing complete products.

The prime minister stressed the need to position India as a key player in global supply chains and urged manufacturers to focus on three critical factors -- cost, quality and scale.

"We need components as well as complete products," Modi said, adding that attractive packaging and precision should become defining characteristics of Indian products.

2. Agriculture and food security

The second pillar of Saptadhara is agriculture and food production. Modi emphasised the importance of the farming sector in India's development journey and said food and agriculture would remain central to the country's economic growth.

He highlighted the need to strengthen the agricultural ecosystem and improve productivity to ensure long-term food security.

3. Technology and innovation

Technology and innovation form the third stream of India's growth strategy.

Modi said the world is entering an era dominated by data centres, robotics and emerging technologies, and India must position itself as a global technology hub.

Referring to the success of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the prime minister said India has already demonstrated its technological capabilities and must now set even more ambitious goals.

"It is the age of data centres, robotics and emerging technologies. India will have to become the hub of these technologies," he said.

He also stressed the need to accelerate the development of next-generation telecommunications and called for Indian-made 6G technology to reach every corner of the country.

4. Gati Shakti

Infrastructure development and connectivity constitute the fourth stream of Saptadhara. The prime minister said roads, highways and expressways would continue to receive greater attention as they play a vital role in boosting trade, improving logistics and strengthening businesses.

He said faster connectivity would help unlock economic opportunities and contribute significantly to India's development.

5. Raksha Shakti

The fifth pillar focuses on defence and military self-reliance.

Modi said India must strengthen domestic defence manufacturing and reduce its dependence on imports.

He placed particular emphasis on emerging military technologies, including drones and counter-drone systems, and called for greater investment in these areas.

According to the prime minister, an Atmanirbhar defence sector is essential for strengthening national security.

6. Green energy

Green energy was identified as the sixth stream of India's growth model.

Modi said innovation in clean energy technologies would be essential for meeting future energy requirements while ensuring environmental sustainability.

He called for greater efforts to expand the renewable energy sector and accelerate the transition towards cleaner sources of energy.

7. Soft power

The final pillar of Saptadhara is India's soft power. The prime minister said India's cultural influence extends far beyond its borders and highlighted yoga, handicrafts, films, animation, gaming, digital content and the creative industry as key components of the country's soft power.

He also pointed to India's vast tourism potential, saying the country must do more to attract international visitors.

Modi said India's national parks, cultural attractions, entertainment industry and expanding concert economy provide significant opportunities to strengthen tourism and showcase the country's rich heritage to the world.

According to the prime minister, these seven streams will not only strengthen India's economy but also help transform the country into a developed and self-reliant nation by 2047.

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