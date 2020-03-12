Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max unveiled in India: Price, features and more

Redmi Note 9 pro Max

Xiaomi has been officially teasing the launch of its new Redmi Note 9 series (under its Redmi sub-brand) in India for a while now. After various hints and leaks, Xiaomi has finally unveiled the new Redmi Note 9 series via an online launch in India. For those who don't know, Xiaomi was expected to host an event for the same in India. However, the Coronavirus outbreak in the country led the Chinese company into hosting an online one.

The Redmi Note 9 series consists of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, with 'Pro' standing for Pro-grade cameras and 'Max' for Max performance. It succeeds the Redmi Note 8 series from last year. Read on to know all about the new Redmi Note 9 smartphones.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Features, Specifications, Price

With an 'Aura Balance Design,' the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets a 3D glass back body. Instead of the notch display, we get a DotDisplay rated at 6.67-inch. The Full HD+ 20:9 Cinematic display is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It gets flagship haptic Z-Axis motor for improved usage. The smartphone is powered by the 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and comes in three RAM and internal storage options, namely, 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB.

Another highlight is the use of NavIC, which is India's first navigation system by ISRO. It will lead to improved navigation and more accurate positioning reliable connection.

The camera front is the main highlight. There is a quad-camera setup at the back: a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide camera with 119-degree field of view, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is an in-display snapper standing at 32MP. It supports camera features such as RAW photography meant for Pro photographers, the Night mode, the Pro Colour, and AI camera capabilities.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets its fuel from a 5,020mAh battery, which is the 'biggest battery on a Redmi smartphone.' The device will support a 33W fast charger. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Additionally, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, much like the recent Realme 6 series. It also gets the 3.5mm audio jack, an IR blaster, P2i splash resistance, and USB Type-C port.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in Aurora Blue, Interstellar Black, and the Glacier White colour options. It is priced at Rs. 14,999 (6GB/64GB), Rs. 16,999 (6GB/128GB), and Rs. 18,999 (8GB/128GB).

Redmi Note 9 Pro Features, Specifications, Price

The Redmi Note 9 Pro also sports the Aura Balance design, a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 20:9 Cinematic display, the Z-Axis vibration motor and Snapdragon 720G processor, much like the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The smartphone comes in two RAM and onboard storage variants: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB.

The cameras for the Redmi Note 9 Pro are also four in number for the backside. There is a 48MP main camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide camera, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front has a 16MP in-display shooter. It supports Super Steady video stabilisation for both back and front cameras, Pro video mode, slow-motion selfies, and the Kaleidoscope feature.

It is also backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charger, runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10, and is splash-resistant. Additionally, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for NavIC navigation system.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 12,999 (4GB/64GB) and Rs. 15,999 (6GB/128GB).

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Note 9 Pro Availability

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will be up for grabs on March 17 via Mi.com, Amazon India, and Mi Home and Mi Studio. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available to buy on March 25, that is, a week after.

