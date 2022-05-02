Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Eid al-Fitr 2022 LIVE Updates: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh & others to celebrate Eid on May 3

Eid al-Fitr 2022 LIVE Updates: After the crescent moon of Shawwal was not seen on Sunday evening, it became clear that the festival of Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in India on May 3. The celebrations have already begun as Saudi Arabia is celebrating the festival today. The announcement of the Shawwal crescent moon's sighting was made by Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee after which it became clear that the last day of Ramzan and Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 3. For those unversed, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the 9th Islamic holy month of Ramzan. Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic belief. Just in case you are looking out for details related to the festival, here's everything you wish to know:

Eid al-Fitr 2022 LIVE Updates: