Monday, May 02, 2022
     
  Eid al-Fitr 2022 LIVE Updates: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh & others to celebrate Eid on May 3
Eid al-Fitr 2022 LIVE Updates: The celebrations of Eid have already begun as Saudi Arabia is celebrating the festival today. The announcement of the Shawwal crescent moon's sighting was made by Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee after which it became clear that the last day of Ramzan and Eid ul-Fitr in India will be celebrated on May 3.

India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 02, 2022 12:02 IST
Eid al-Fitr 2022 LIVE Updates: After the crescent moon of Shawwal was not seen on Sunday evening, it became clear that the festival of Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in India on May 3. The celebrations have already begun as Saudi Arabia is celebrating the festival today. The announcement of the Shawwal crescent moon's sighting was made by Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee after which it became clear that the last day of Ramzan and Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 3. For those unversed, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the 9th Islamic holy month of Ramzan. Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic belief. Just in case you are looking out for details related to the festival, here's everything you wish to know:

  • May 02, 2022 12:01 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    When is Eid-ul-Fitr in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE and other parts of the world

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: As the crescent was not sighted yesterday (April 30) in Saudi Arabia, they are observing the fast today. Saudi Arabia will celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, May 2 along with UAE, Qatar, and other middle east countries. On the other hand, Indian Muslims will celebrate the festival on May 3.

  • May 02, 2022 11:06 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    When is Eid 2022 based on Shawwal moon sighting?

    After the moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia, the Eid takes place in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other South Asian countries on the next day. This year, Eid-Ul-Fitr will begin on May 2, 2022, and will end on May 3, 2022, in India. 

     

  • May 02, 2022 11:05 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Best Wishes, SMS, HD Images, Facebook and WhatsApp Status for your loved ones

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Muslims across the world celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid, on the first day of Shawaal which falls on the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. You can celebrate Eid by sharing these wonderful messages and greetings with your family, friends, and loved ones.

  • May 02, 2022 11:03 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Office of Chief Kazi to the Government of Tamil Nadu said in a statement also said that the Eid-ul-Fitr will be on May 3. "The new moon for the month of Shawwal 2022 (1443 H) was not sighted on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid) will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3, 2022," it said.

  • May 02, 2022 11:01 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    When is Eid al-Fitr in India?

    Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee said that the Shawwal crescent was not sighted on Sunday evening hence, May 2 will be observed as the last day of Ramzan and Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 3. "Marzaki Chand Committee Farangi Mahal, Qazi-e-Shahar Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli Imam Idgah Lucknow has announced that today is the date 29 Ramzan-ul-Mubarak 1443 H. There is no moon of Shawwal on May 1, 2022. So tomorrow is 30th roza and Eid-ul-Fitr will be on May 3, 2022. Eid-ul-Fitr namaz at Indgah Lucknow will be held on 03 May 2022 at 10 am," Marzaki Chand Committee said in a statment.

  • May 02, 2022 10:55 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    What all is prerpared during the celebration of Eid?

    The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish Seviyan (Vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like Hath Ka Seviyan, Nammak Ka Seviyan, Chakle Ka Seviyan and Laddu Seviyan. All these variants can be used in the dish called Sheerkurma, which is also made on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives.

  • May 02, 2022 10:55 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    When is Eid al-Fitr celebrated?

    Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. During this month, Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with 'Iftar' in the evening.Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days. Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic belief. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. 

