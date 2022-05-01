When is Eid-ul-Fitr in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE and other parts of the world

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

Highlights India gears up for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations

The date of Eid is decided based on the sighting of the moon

Eid al-Fitr or Eid-ul-Fitr is a major religious festival celebrated by Muslims around the world. The day marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan during which they observe fast from sunrise to sunset. Eid-ul-Fitr, which is the first day of the 10th Islamic month of Shawwal, is expected to be celebrated on May 2-3 this year. Since the celebration of Eid is determined by the sighting of the moon, it is expected that the celebrations will begin on Tuesday, May 3, in India. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court and the moon-sighting committees in the UAE, Qatar and other Arab states have announced that they will celebrate Eid on May 2.

Eid-ul-Fitr in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE and other parts of the world

The Shawwal moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia which confirms the date of the festival in other countries. The date of Eid, hence, differs from country to country. As the crescent was not sighted yesterday (April 30) in Saudi Arabia, they are observing the fast today. Saudi Arabia will celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, May 2 along with UAE, Qatar, and other middle east countries.

In India, the new moon is sighted generally a day after Saudi Arabia, accordingly, Eid will be celebrated in the country on May 3. However, it is expected that this year, Saudi and India will celebrate the festival on the same day, i.e, May 2.

Muslims around the world celebrate the occasion with great joy and enthusiasm. They wear new clothes and greet one another with 'Eid Mubarak.' Children receive gifts and money from their elders which are called Eidi. People visit each and eat sewaiyan, a delicious milk-based dessert. Also, they enjoy eating dishes like biryani, nihari, haleem, and kebabs among others.

It is forbidden to fast on the day of Eid. According to the Holy book, Quran, devotees must pay the Zakat al-Fitr before offering the prayers for the festival.

This festival is known to have been started by the Islamic prophet Muhammad. Eid ul-Fitr means the occasion of breaking the fast. The holy month of Ramadan started in India on April 14. Muslims wake up before sunrise and eat food. Then they do not eat or drink anything till sunset. After seeing the moon in the evening, they break their fast by consuming dates first. The spiritual intention of fasting for a month is to understand the pain of hunger and thirst and to surrender souls to the almighty. Muslims follow the lunar calendar, and fast and offer prayers for the entire month.