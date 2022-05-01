Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Best Wishes, SMS, HD Images, Facebook and WhatsApp Status for your loved ones

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

The ninth month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar is Ramadan and the tenth is Shawwal whose first day is marked as the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr or Meethi Eid across the world. The day marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan during which they observe fast from sunrise to sunset. Muslims are gearing up to sight the crescent moon tonight, to welcome the month of Shawwal which means, the 'festival of breaking the fast.' During this 30-day period (Ramadan), Muslims offer prayers and wish for their family's good health. While the festival is celebrated by meeting loved ones and enjoying lavish feasts, but due to the COVID scare, the celebrations can be low-key at certain places.

While the exact date to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr is dependent on the sighting of the moon, it is expected that the festival will be on Monday, May 2, in India and Saudi Arabia.

Eid al-Fitr 2022: Best Wishes, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

* May Allah floods your life with happiness on this occasion, your heart with love, your soul with spirituality, and your mind with wisdom. Eid Mubarak.

* When I can’t reach out to people close to me, I always remember them in my prayers. May Allah’s blessings always be with you and your loved ones. Eid Mubarak!

* May the God Almighty open the doors of happiness for you and fulfil all your dreams. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

* This Eid-ul-Fitr, I wish Allah’s blessings to light up your life and hope that it is filled with happiness, peace, joy and success. Eid Mubarak!

* He is the One God; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, most wise.

* There's no greater blessing than that of Allah, there's no greater happiness than that of attaining pure bliss. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

* Aaj sab kuch bhool kar, aa gale lag ja,

Mubarak ho tuje bhi yeh Eid ka tyohar.

* Eid is the day of sacrifice, rejoice, bliss, and commitment to Allah's orders. Happy Eid ul-Fitr!

