When is Eid 2022 in India based on Shawwal moon sighting?

Image Source : FREEPIK Eid 2022 in India is expected to be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3

The holy month of Ramzan is drawing to a close and soon Eid will be celebrated across the world. Eid is dictated by the sighting of the moon so the accurate date of the festival cannot be predicted. The sight of the crescent of the month of Shawwal would dictate the Eid date and as per reports, the moon was not seen in Saudi Arabia on April 30.

This means that another day of fasting will be observed on May 1 and most Islamic countries will celebrate Eid on May 2. The sighting of the Shawwal moon starts Eid Al-Fitr.

Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka will sight the Eid moon on Sunday. Astronomers have said that there is little chance of moon-sighting Sunday. Hence there is a high chance that Monday will be the 30th day of Ramadan and Eid 2022 in these countries will be celebrated on Tuesday May 03, 2022. The final decision will be taken by Hilal Committees, moon sighting committees, on Sunday.

For two years of the pandemic, Eid celebrations and group prayers in mosques were restricted to spread the spread of the COVID. This year, celebrations are supposed to make a return with full enthusiasm. Mosques, both big and small, were all decked up for 'Alvida namaz' and areas around the mosques had been cleaned up for April 29.

Tents have been put up to protect people from the scorching sun. The month of Ramzan is drawing to a close and Eid will be celebrated with full enthusiasm in India and around the world.

Delicacies will be prepared and served after prayers are offered in unison.