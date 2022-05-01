Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Eid al-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE: Shawwal crescent not sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid to take place on Monday

Eid al-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE: Muslims all over the world will be celebrating one of their biggest festivals of Eid al-Fitr this month. The date of the festival is decided based on the sighting of the moon which takes place in Saudi Arabia. This is the reason why the date could not be predicted accurately. This year, the crescent has not been seen which means that Eid will take place on Monday, May 2nd, 2022. The people of the Muslim community during the month of Ramadan pray for peace and fast between dawn and sunset. Apart from this, they even engage themselves in humanitarian activities like giving alms to the underprivileged. Towards the end, intense prayers during the Laylatul Qadr or the Night of Power take place. Just in case you are going to celebrate Eid, here's everything you should know-- from moon sightings to celebrations across the world.

Eid al-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE UPDATES: