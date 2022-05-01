Sunday, May 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Books Culture
  5. Eid al-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE: Shawwal crescent not sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid to take place on Monday
Live now

Eid al-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE: Shawwal crescent not sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid to take place on Monday

Eid al-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE: After Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, it became clear that the Eid this year will finally take place on Monday, May 2. The last day of Ramadan will take place on May 1, Sunday. For those unversed, Eid will take place on the first day of Shawwal which happens to be the next month after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2022 10:36 IST
Eid al-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE: Shawwal crescent not sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid to take place
Image Source : FREEPIK

Eid al-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE: Shawwal crescent not sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid to take place on Monday

Eid al-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE: Muslims all over the world will be celebrating one of their biggest festivals of Eid al-Fitr this month. The date of the festival is decided based on the sighting of the moon which takes place in Saudi Arabia. This is the reason why the date could not be predicted accurately. This year, the crescent has not been seen which means that Eid will take place on Monday, May 2nd, 2022. The people of the Muslim community during the month of Ramadan pray for peace and fast between dawn and sunset. Apart from this, they even engage themselves in humanitarian activities like giving alms to the underprivileged. Towards the end, intense prayers during the Laylatul Qadr or the Night of Power take place. Just in case you are going to celebrate Eid, here's everything you should know-- from moon sightings to celebrations across the world.

Eid al-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE UPDATES:

 

Live updates :Eid al-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 01, 2022 10:36 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Eid 2022: Fashion guide for men and women for the festive occasion

    Wondering what could be the perfect outfit and styling choice for your Eid 2022 celebrations? We have got you covered.

    READ MORE

  • May 01, 2022 10:35 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Eid in Bahrain, Lebanon and Palestine

    For Bahrain, Lebanon and Palestine, the last day of Ramadan will take place on Sunday and Monday will be celebrated as the first day of Shawwal and Eid Al Fitr.

     

  • May 01, 2022 10:05 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Shawwal crescent sighting in London, Morocco, South Africa and Spain

    If the weather conditions remained perfect, then Shawwal crescent will take place on May 1 in London, Morocco, South Africa, Spain and other countries. After that on May 2, Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 will be celebrated in these countries. 

  • May 01, 2022 9:43 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    When is Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 in Qatar?

    The first day of Shawwal and Eid Al Fitr will take place on May 2, 2022 in Qatar.

  • May 01, 2022 9:24 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Eid declared in Australia

    An official statement announcing Eid Al Fitr was announced by the Australian National Imams Council which states that May 1, 2022 will be celebrated as the last day of the Month of Ramadan. This means that the Eid Al Fitr will take place on Monday, May 2.

     

  • May 01, 2022 9:21 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    What is Shawwal Moon?

    The auspicious crescent moon is also known as the 'Shawwal Moon' and takes place in the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, depending upon the different moon phases. The sighting begins at Eid Al-Fitr. The festival generally takes place 10-11 days earlier depending upon the crescent moon which is sighted during lunar months that are generally shorter than solar months and differ from country to country. 

     

  • May 01, 2022 9:05 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    When is Eid 2022 based on Shawwal moon sighting?

    After the moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia, the Eid takes place in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries on the next day. This year, Eid-Ul-Fitr is expected to begin on May 2, 2022, and will end on May 3, 2022, in India. 

  • May 01, 2022 8:53 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Eid al-Fitr in 2022 Moon sighting, Saudi Arabia announcement

    The UAE Moon Sighting Committee declared that the crescent moon of Shawwal was not sighted on Saturday therefore the last day of Ramadan will take place on May 1, Sunday while the festival of Eid al-Fitr will take place on May 2, Monday. 

     

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News