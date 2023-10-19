3-day Art Symposium brings renowned artists under one roof

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Art Symposium2023

The quote by Thomas Merton, 'Art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time,' beautifully encapsulates the essence of the 2023 Annual Art Symposium hosted by Karma Lakelands. This event beckoned artists with profound insights, genuine humility, and a unique perspective on the world, infusing each of their vibrant creations with a profound connection to the very core of their being.

Artists like Padamshri prof. Shyam Sharma, Kanu Patel, B.R. Bodare, Vijay Dhore, Priyanka Sinha, Kriti Saxena, Ranjit Sarkar and Nawal Kishore, who also curated the festival, participated in the 3-day long festival this year.

In-house talents emerged as team members Training Manager Akansha, Front Office Manager Preeti and Twinkle from Sales also participated. Karma Lakelands always hone the skills and talents of their team, even if it is beyond their duties. This symposium was a great platform for these talented women, and their creativity enthralled all the artists.

Artists with diverse perspectives and unique styles interacted with each other and developed camaraderie right from sharing their thoughts on art, at food tables while dining or enjoying golf sessions. The Symposium was a huge success for all the artists present. Given the beautiful backdrops of Karma, artists created beautiful artworks in half the time compared to their studios. Their unique art forms and expressive images captivated the admirers when the paintings were exhibited on the final day, followed by a felicitation by the management.

“The Art Symposium has been a unique experience for all of us as after a long time we got to spend our time amidst the bounty of nature that rejuvenated our souls and infused inspiration that we brought on the canvas. To our surprise, some of our fellow artists stayed awake for days and nights to flirt with their brushes and give a new shape to their art, this magic only happens when you are in the lap of nature and creative ideas flows through you. It was all because of the relentless hard and heart work of Mr Bhisham and his team that at a short notice the event was organized and significant royalty that it brought along for us. It was truly a phenomenal experience being with world’s most talented artists and exchange of knowledge and creativity,” said Nawal Kishore.

“The initiative for the Art Symposium taken by Karma Lakelands is truly commendable. The facilities and hospitality here are outstanding and from the bottom of my heart, I appreciate the friendly gesture and interest that Mr Bhisham has for art. If I talk about the ambience then it is one of the most serene places in the world that inspired all of us in our work. One aspect that amazed me was the architecture that beautifully symphonizes with nature. I experienced the true essence of patriotism as without fail every evening at 5 pm national anthem is sung in the territory,” added renowned artist Kannu Patel.

“It is a humbling and enriching process to plan the art symposium year after year. This year we were happily surprised as so much in-house talent emerged. We are blessed to be living in a land, as verdant as Karma, and believe in giving back. Nature is both the strength and weakness of an artist; therefore, we plan this retreat to enable a rare experience and create a platform where artists can create and showcase their work. We shall continue to curate this festival and encourage creators across talents to participate and showcase their work,” said the man behind the show, Bhisham Chawla.

