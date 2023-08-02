Who is Chetna Maroo whose debut novel 'Western Lane' made it to the longlist of Booker Prize 2023?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER More deets about Chetna Maroo

A longlist of 13 books was revealed on Tuesday for Booker Prize 2023, which includes a novel by a London-based Indian-origin author Chetna Maroo. The book is titled Western Lane. Booker Prize is one of the most coveted and prestigious honour given to the best work of fiction published in the UK and Ireland. The winner of the 2023 Booker Prize will be announced on November 26 at an award ceremony, which will be held in London. The winner will be awarded a cash prize of GBP 50,000 and a trophy, Iris.

Who is Chetna Maroo?

Her first novel Western Lane is a 160-page book first published on February 7 this year. Her novel Western Lane revolves around the story of an 11-year-old girl, Gopi, and her bond with her family.

Chetna lives in London and her stories have been published in the Paris Review, the Stinging Fly, and the Dublin Review. She is also a recipient of the 2022 Plimpton Prize for Fiction. This prize is awarded by the Paris Review to celebrate an outstanding piece of fiction published in the magazine in the preceding year.

Not many know that before becoming a full-time writer, she worked as an accountant as well.

