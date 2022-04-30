Eid 2022: 5 songs that will make your celebrations even more delightful

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/T-SERIES Jumme Ki Raat song still feat Salman Khan

Eid celebrations will soon start around the world. After the moon sighting, the entire world will be soaked in a festive mood. On the occasion of Eid, listen to and play these songs so that your celebrations are all the more entertaining, joyous and merry.

Yoon Shabnami

Yoon Shabnami' from Saawariya is a soft romantic ballad influenced by a mix of Sufi music and Qawwali. It features Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. People also celebrate the moon's appearance and the announcement of Eid.

Mubarak Eid Mubarak

On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan's song Mubarak Eid Mubarak is the perfect track to get the party started. It is fast-paced and groovy and you won't be able to hold back when the tune kicks in.

Wallah Re Wallah

This track captures the spirit of Eid and romance. When with your loved ones, play this song to celebrate Eid and express your feelings for them.

Aaj Ki Party

If you are hosting a party on Eid and inviting people over, play Salman Khan's party number Aaj Ki Party to get everyone grooving and enjoying the festivities.

Jumme Ki Raat

One of the grooviest Bollywood party songs, Jumme Ki Raat is sure to set the right mood for the Eid celebrations.

