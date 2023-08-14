Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan as king of romance wins hearts with Nayanthara in romantic song Chaleya

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan AND Nayanthara

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday unveiled the second song 'Chaleya' from his upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan'. The song is out in three languages, the Hindi version is titled as 'Chaleya' and 'Chalona', 'Hayyoda' in other languages. Taking to his social media accounts, SRK dropped the song with the captioned it, "Ishq ho behisaab sa, beparwah, behadh sa! Kuch aisa hai Jawan ka pyaar! #Chaleya Song Out Now! https://youtu.be/VAdGW7QDJiU. #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." This is the second song from the film after Zinda Banda.

The Hindi version of the romantic track has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. It is choreographed by Farah Khan and written by Kumaar.

During an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter recently, Shah Rukh revealed his favourite song from the film. He wrote, "My favourite song is Chaleya from the film. Romantic and sweet and gentle….just like me. @anirudhofficial has excelled. #Jawan."

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Apart from SRK, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in Jawan. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie. Nayanthara being a part of the film has already raised the bar of this high-octane action entertainer to the next level. She will be seen playing a role of a cop. In Jawan, fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement, "Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.

'Jawan' is SRK’s second release of 2023 after 'Pathaan', which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far. Pathaan was released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from films. He will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

