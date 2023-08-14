Gadar 2 box office collection Day 3: Sunny Deol's film crosses Rs 100 crore mark, earns THIS whopping amount

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film Gadar 2 is roaring at the box office. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and has some new additions Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and Manish Wadhwa. On its opening day, Gadar 2 became the second-highest opener of Bollywood in 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

On Day 1, the film collected around Rs 39 crore with an overall occupancy rate at the Indian box office reported being 36.73 per cent. On Day 2, the film crossed the Rs 80 crore mark by collecting Rs 43 crore. In total, Gadar 2 earned Rs 83 crore. According to early estimates, Anil Sharma's directorial crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on Day 3 and earned Rs 52 crore on its first Sunday. the total earnings of Gadar 2 stands at Rs 135.18 crore.

Gadar 2 clashes with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office. While OMG 2 became the eighth biggest opener of Bollywood this year, Gadar 2 shattered all records as Tara Singh and Sakin returned to the silver screen after 21 years. Ahead of its release, trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed that the film broke records in advance bookings as well and sold 2,74,000 tickets in national chains including PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis.

Starring Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakina, the story revolves around the life of the couple in the backdrop of the Crush India campaign in 1971. Tara and Sakina, along with their song Charanjeet aka Jeetey, lead a simple life. However, one day Tara goes missing and his family believes him to be trapped in Pakistan. Following this, Jeetey decides to go to Pakistan and bring his father back. The story then progresses as Jeetey finds his love interest and his father comes to rescue him from Pakistan.

