Jawan: Clips of Shah Rukh Khan's film stolen, leaked online; production company files FIR | Deets Inside

Jawan: The Mumbai police have registered an offence against unidentified persons for allegedly stealing and leaking clips of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film 'Jawan' on Twitter, an official said. The case was registered on an order issued by the Delhi High Court after Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment approached it with a complaint, the official from Santacruz police station said.

The company has since managed to get the court’s directions to Twitter to take down the leaked videos, he said. In the police complaint, Pradeep Nimani, the chief financial officer for Red Chillies Entertainment, alleged that the movie clips were circulated through some Twitter handles, and shared details about the users, the official said.

The CFO also claimed that people were not allowed to use mobile phones on the sets when the movie was being shot.

However, despite this, the videos were leaked, he said. A case has been registered under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, the official added.

About Jawan

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie has been written and directed by Atlee, with Hindi dialogues penned by Sumit Purohit. Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement, "Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.

Jawan marks Shah Rukh’s second big budget release of the year. The film will hit the silver screen on September 7 this year in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It will also feature Nayanthara, Priyamani and will also have a special appearance of Deepika Padukone as well.

