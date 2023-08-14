Selena Gomez teases new track Single Soon with mysterious phone number

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Selena Gomez teases new track Single Soon

Just as the fans thought that Selena Gomez was on vacation, and enjoying herself with her family, she has dropped hints that she is working secretly. The news surfaced when a website emerged on the internet bearing the title 'Single Soon.'Interestingly, when a fan attempted to contact the number, it turned out to be Selena's younger sister's voicemail. Not only that, but the voicemail also held a message for the eager fans awaiting Selena's upcoming track.

There’s a phone number attached to the posters: +1(254)-276-4756. If you call the number, there's a voicemail that sounds a lot like a real voicemail of Selena's younger sister Gracie Elliot Teefey calling her. She says: "Hi, I love you sissy, never worry about boyfriends at all." A beat then kicks in after she's finished speaking.

Selena is yet to confirm a 'Single Soon?' release date but fans believe she recently dropped an easter egg on her Instagram stories. In photos shared from a night out over the weekend (Aug 13), Selena can be seen looking down at her phone with the time '8:25' on it. As a result, fans are convinced that 'Single Soon?' is dropping on Friday, August 25th.

Selena is yet to reveal any lyrics for 'Single Soon?'. However, a clip has gone viral on SoundCloud that fans think is a snippet of the single. In the clip, Selena sings: "He'll be a mess when I break the news, but I'll be single soon." It's currently unclear who Selena wrote 'Single Soon?' with but we'll update you as soon as we know more

