BTS’ V latest single Rainy Days is a work of art, makes netizens feel nostalgic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS’ V latest single Rainy Days

BTS’ V has unveiled yet another song Rainy Days from his upcoming album Layover. Rainy Days is an alternative pop R&B song with a mesh of vintage percussion sounds and modern drum sounds. The nostalgic song contains the vibes of listening to an old jazz album on a rainy day. V aka Kim Tae Hyung carries the chorus and his soothing voice in this whole music video very smoothly. His daily chores act in the film makes us feel relatable to him and clearly make us nostalgic and vulnerable for a moment.

As soon as the song was dropped, fans couldn’t keep calm and took to social media to shower love on the song. One user wrote, “Good Lord! His acting, his voice, the visuals, the mv was so so good. I am going to cry. Kim Taehyung never fails to serve”. Another said, “Kim Taehyung is a work of art. A person said, “Kim Taehyung is simply insane…. Releasing another hit song in a span of 48 hours. Soloist Taehyung is a dream come true”.

Recently, V unveiled the schedule for the release of the songs from his debut solo album Layover. The music video for Slow Dancing will release on that day.

For the unversed, Layover consists of six tracks in total, including one bonus track. They are Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and Slow Dancing.

Meanwhile, the members of the group are currently not performing together as a few of them went to military service. Recently, Suga announced just a day after his end of the concert tour that he has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement.

Latest Entertainment News