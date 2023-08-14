Independence Day 2023: Ae Watan to Teri Mitti, ignite the spirit of patriotism with Bollywood songs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bollywood songs on Independence Day 2023

Independence Day 2023: This year India is celebrating 76 years of achieving independence on August 15, 2023. The day marks the sacrifices of our brave leaders and freedom fighters who gave away their everything for the sake of their countrymen. India gained independence from the British Empire on August 15, 1947, following the Independence Movement headed by Mahatma Gandhi and his doctrine of peaceful protest. Lord Mountbatten, the final viceroy of India, oversaw the transition of power. The freedom warriors' contribution to the freedom struggle is immeasurable, and they have said things that are imprinted in Indian history and speak volumes.

This year the celebrations kickstarted well in advance and every Indian is participating in hoisting a tri-colour flag. Since no celebration is complete without songs, there are a number of hit Bollywood patriotic songs for this special day. Here we bring to you the list of songs that you can tune into to keep the flame of patriotism and love for your country keep burning in your hearts.

Jai Ho

Ae Watan

Teri Mitti

Vande Mataram

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon

Chak De India Song

I Love My India

Sare Jahan Se Achha

Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe

Latest Entertainment News