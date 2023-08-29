Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya OUT: Shah Rukh Khan sets dance floor on fire with Jawan's latest song | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Ramaiya Vastavaiya OUT

Not the trailer but Shah Rukh Khan has shared another song from Jawan! The recent #AskSRK session took superstar's fans by surprise as he dropped a glimpse of the next song from his highly anticipated film. Building up the anticipation, the makers then released additional glimpses of the third song through a teaser. Now, on Tuesday afternoon, Shah Rukh took to Twitter (X) and shared the new song, 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' and we are ready groove.

"This is not chaiya chaiya. This is #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya. This is a Jawan's tha tha thaiya. Thx @VishalDadlani, @shilparao11,@anirudhofficial, @kumaarofficial, @VMVMVMVMVM. There are so many stories behind this song….but stories are for the 31st when the trailer comes out….for now just dance with me….Full Song out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," SRK tweeted.

The 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' song has certainly lived up to its promise of delivering a heart-thumping party number. With its recent release, it has cast a spell on us, captivating us with SRK's magical charm and infectious energy. This trendsetter dance moves in the song are simply irresistible, making us want to hit the dance floor. Furthermore, the song has been released in three different languages, ensuring that the party vibes are kept intact.

The Hindi version of "Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya" is composed by the Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics penned by the very popular lyricist Kumaar. The talented trio of Anirudh Ravichander, Vishal Dadlani, and Shilpa Rao have lent their voices to this mesmerizing song, beautifully choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The Telugu version, also titled 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya,' features Anirudh Ravichander's composition, with lyrics penned by the acclaimed Oscar winning lyricist, Chandrabose. Sreerama Chandra, Rakshita Suresh, and Anirudh Ravichander have added their vocals to this energetic party number, choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Furthermore, the Tamil version is again composed by Anirudh, with lyrics penned by the very popular lyricist Vivek. Anirudh along with Sreerama Chandra, and Rakshita Suresh has lent their charming voices to this song, which is beautifully choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

ALSO READ: The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda-starrer released date announced | Read

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol will NEVER produce and direct films, here's WHY

Latest Entertainment News