Sanjay Dutt–Arjun Rampal's leaked Dhurandhar images leave fans guessing Bade Sahab's identity A picture of Sanjay Dutt's Chaudhary Aslam and Arjun Rampal's Major Iqbal has surfaced online, hinting that it may be from the sets of Dhurandhar 2. In the now-viral image, the duo can be seen engaged in a conversation, sparking speculation about the identity of Bade Sahab.

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's blockbuster film Dhurandhar recently hit Netflix, and the hype around the film remains high. Fans who watched the film in theatres wasted no time rewatching it on the OTT platform, sparking conversations online.

Amid this buzz, a picture of Sanjay Dutt as Chaudhary Aslam, and Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal has surfaced online, hinting that it may be from Dhurandhar 2. In the now-viral image, the duo can be seen engaged in a conversation, sparking speculation about the identity of Bade Sahab.

Sanjay Dutt–Arjun Rampal's leaked images from Dhurandhar 2 sets leave fans guessing Bade Sahab's identity

It must be noted that the first part of Aditya Dhar's two-part film series, Dhurandhar, follows the story of an undercover agent, Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh, who infiltrates Karachi's criminal network and enters the political underworld in Pakistan.

In the film, viewers see Ranveer Singh's character Hamza kill Akshaye Khanna's character, Rehman Dakait, with the help of SP Chaudhary Aslam. In the final scenes, Hamza is shown looking at his hit list, where Bade Saab is mentioned as a top-priority target.

Throughout the movie, there are several references to Bade Saab, but his identity is never revealed. Now, this leaked image of Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal has ignited conversations among users, who have begun decoding his possible identity.

An X user shared the picture of Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal along with a theory suggesting that Major Iqbal could actually be Bade Saab. His X post read, "This leaked image from the sets of Dhurandhar showing SP Aslam meeting Major Iqbal opens up so many possibilities. What if Major Iqbal is actually Bade Sahab himself. And what if Aslam reveals to him that it was Hamza who orchestrated the murder of Rehman Dakait. Iqbal then orders Aslam to keep digging into Hamza and secretly investigate him (sic)."

He further added, "But instead of exposing Hamza, Iqbal uses this information as leverage and forces Hamza to work for him which could explain Hamza going back to Balochistan as Sher-E-Baloch in the Part 2 glimpse. At the same time, Aslam keeps digging and ends up uncovering the truth about Jaskirat. And that is when he is taken out by Jaskirat through a car blast which was shown in the Part 1 trailer. And this is just one possibility. There could be many more (sic)."

Dhurandhar 2 release date

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will hit the silver screens on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. The film will also have a box-office clash with Kannada action thriller Toxic that features Yash, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara in key roles.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar OTT cut explained: Netflix addresses row over 9-minute trim from digital release