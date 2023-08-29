The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda-starrer released date announced | Read

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The Archies

A thrilling wave of anticipation, the released date of 'The Archies' was announced. Starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, the show to grace Netflix screens in just 100 days. The Archies, a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale on 7th of December 2023. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community. It explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

Featuring the talents of Khushi, Suhana, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi "Dot" Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya, and Vedang Raina this musical extravaganza is on the brink of offering a captivating blend of drama and song.

A live billboard on one of India’s busiest roads - Mumbai’s Western Express Highway, starring director Zoya Akhar was up recently, showcasing the date of release. The billboard also has a countdown timer which tracks the number of days before the film launches on Netflix. Fans have already begun marking their calendars for this musical set in the 1960s.

About The Archies

It is an Indian adaptation of a popular comic book by the same name. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, it is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film will stream on Netflix and the release date has not been finalised yet. The makers recently released the trailer of the film that introduced the dramatic lives of teenagers of Riverdale, a fictional hill station. It will see Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Suhana as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Khushi as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

