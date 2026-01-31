Elena Rybakina stuns Aryna Sabalenka to win maiden Australian Open title Elena Rybakina displayed a brilliant game in the final of the Australian Open 2026 as she defeated Aryna Sabalenka to win her maiden title at Melbourne Park.

Elena Rybakina completed her 2023 revenge over Aryna Sabalenka, clinching her maiden Australian Open title after stunning the World No.1 at Rod Laver Arena 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 on Saturday, January 31.

Rybakina, looking to avenge the 2023 Australian Open final loss to Sabalenka, unleashed brilliant strokes in the first set and kept Sabalenka at bay, breaking the top seed and denying her a single break to bag the opening set 6-4. The hard-hitting two players kept posing threats to each other in the second set too, as Sabalenka tried controlling her emotions. The two kept holding their serves before Sabalenka found one break when it mattered the most in the second set. At 5-4, Sabalenka found three break points and took the first one on offer to square things up.

The third was another rollercoaster between the players, who had battled for the title at Melbourne Park in 2023, too. The top-seeded Sabalenka began with a hold and then broke fifth-seeded Rybakina with a brilliant backhand down the line, but the Kazakh struck with her own break and then held her serve as the scoreline stood 3-3.

Sabalenka was pushed into the hole as Rybakina broke once again in the decider to lead 4-3, with the top-seed needing almost a miracle from there to win the match. While Sabalenka held her serve, she could not break the Kazakh as Rybakina won her maiden Australian Open title.

Rybakina, first Kazakh AO winner, continues her run against top 10

Rybakina has become the first player from Kazakhstan to win the Australian Open. She was also the first from her country to win a Grand Slam when she bagged the Wimbledon title in 2022. Meanwhile, Rybakina continued her unbelievable run against the top 10 players. This was her 10th straight victory over a top-10-ranked player.

Rybakina joins Sharapova after Australian Open win

Rybakina's victory was laced with a few records. She has become the first player to defeat three top-six players en route to the Women's Singles Australian Open title since Maria Sharapova did it in 2008. Rybakina had defeated second-seeded Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinal before beating the sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula in the semifinal.

