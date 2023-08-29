Sunny Deol will NEVER produce and direct films, here's WHY

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

Sunny Deol is currently hogging headlines given the box office success of his film Gadar 2. While the actor is thriving on the success, he continues to promote his film. Amidst the celebration, Sunny Deol announced that he will no longer produce or direct films.

In a recent interview with BBC, Deol said he goes bankrupt everytime is produces or directs a film. For those unversed, the last film produced by him was Karan Deol's Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass, which did not perform well.

Why did Sunny Deol quit producing films?

During the interview with BBC, Sunny Deol opened up about his tough time with his films in the past decade. He said he could control things years back as distribution was normal and there was a connection. However, it's difficult in recent times.

"For an individual to stand tall over there, it's difficult. You have to do your PR, run around, and they won't give you your number of theatres. They don't want individuals to be there. I had a tough time with my films in this past decade. You're trying to do a certain kind of cinema, but you (don't get the backing)," Deol said.

Speaking of his acting career, Deol said he is happy with just acting now and wishes to do as many films as he can. "That's what I came in for. I became a producer, a director, wearing too many hats. A man can only do one job. Throw everything away, just become an actor.’ So that's what I want to do now. Do as many films as I can as an actor," the actor said.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is slowly inching towards the Rs 500 crore club at the box office. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film also stars Ameesha Patel as Sakina and Utkarsh Sharma as Chiranjeet Singh.

