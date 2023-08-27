Gadar 2 creates history, becomes fastest Hindi film to cross Rs 450 cr mark

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Gadar 2 official poster

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles, is unstoppable. The movie is currently in its third week and still going strong at the box office. After 16 days, the film's Indian nett collection stands at Rs 439.95 crore with the addition of Rs 13.75 crore on Saturday. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his social media accounts to predict that the film will be crossing the Rs 450 crore mark on Sunday, making it the third Hindi film in history.

Gadar 2 has already crossed the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal and Yash's KGF 2. Now, if everything goes right and the film continues this pace today, August 27, as well, it will easily surpass the Rs 450 crore mark. if it manages to do so, it will become the fastest Hindi film ever to achieve this feat. Earlier, this record was held by Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, followed by Prabhas' Baahubali 2 (Hindi version).

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is a period-action drama film directed and produced by Anil Sharma. It is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat, the film is currently playing in cinemas. The film grossed over Rs 100 crore in just three days of its release.

The sequel continues with the story of Tara Singh and Sakina post-Independence. During the 'Crush India' campaign in 1971, their son gets imprisoned in Pakistan, leaving no choice for Tara Singh to travel to the neighbouring country and rescue his son.

