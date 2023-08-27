Amid break-up rumours, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora spotted together in Bandra | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted in Bandra

The downpour in Mumbai could not dampen lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's spirit as the duo was spotted together in Bandra on Sunday. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram handle to share a video on the platform where the celebrity couple was papped coming outside a store (probably a cafe) even though it was raining heavily in the city.

Check out the pics:

In the video, Malaika can be seen wearing a white shirt and white-coloured hot pants. On the other hand, Arjun was spotted wearing a black t-shirt and black-coloured cargo pants. Both the actors were also wearing sunglasses.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's break-up rumours

The celebrity couple is currently ruling the headlines for their rumoured break-up. This all started after Arjun's name got linked with Kusha Kapila, who recently announced her divorce from her husband Zoravar Singh Ahluwalia. However, Kusha recently denied any linkups with the actor.

Apart from this, several reports of Malaika unfollowing Arjun's family members also made headlines. A Reddit user shared a post on the platform and wrote, ''Malaika insta story, she unfollowed janhvi, khushi, anshula and boney. Still follows Arjun. Doesn’t follow Khusha. looks like a family disapproval.''

However, neither Malaika nor Arjun has reacted to any of these rumours yet and by looking at the above picture of the two hanging out it seems like everything is fine between the two.

Arjun even commented twice on Malaika Arora's Instagram post on Saturday, indicating everything is fine between the two.

