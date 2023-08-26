Arjun Kapoor comments on Malaika's post amid break-up rumours, calls her dog 'real star of her life'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Here's what Arjun Kapoor commented on Malaika Arora's post on Instagram

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for quite some time now. While everything was going good for the celebrity couple, rumours of them parting ways surfaced in recent days. While fans of both stars are wondering whether the duo is together or not, Arjun Kapoor on Saturday commented on Malaika Arora's Instagram post, indicating everything is fine between the two.

Check out Malaika's post:

Malaika shared a post on Instagram on the occasion of International Dog Day, where she is celebrating her pet Casper's importance in her life. Sharing a video of herself along with her dog, the actress captioned it and wrote, ''I couldn’t have asked for a better companion to spend my shoot days with. Isn’t he such a natural? Celebrating today and everyday with my superstar, Casper.''

Soon after, Malaika posted the video, comments started pouring in and one of them was from her BFF Arjun Kapoor. The actor posted two comments. In the first one, he wrote, ''Handsome boy.'' The other one reads, ''The real star of ur life.''

More about Arjun and Malaika's break-up rumours

These rumours started making headlines after Arjun's name got linked with Kusha Kapila, who recently announced her divorce from her husband Zoravar Singh Ahluwalia. However, Kusha recently denied any linkups with the actor.

Apart from this, several reports of Malaika unfollowing Arjun's family members also made headlines. A Reddit user shared a post on the platform and wrote, ''Malaika insta story, she unfollowed janhvi, khushi, anshula and boney. Still follows Arjun. Doesn’t follow Khusha. looks like a family disapproval.''

However, neither Malaika nor Arjun has reacted to any of these rumours yet.

