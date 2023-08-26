Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story actor, buys Mont Blanc flat in Bandra where Sushant Sigh Rajput died

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Adah Sharma recently appeared in a web series titled 'Commando'

Adah Sharma, who rose to fame with her recent release 'The Kerala Story', is again making headlines. This time she is in the news for purchasing a flat in Mumbai's plush locality of Bandra. The apartment is not a normal one but it is the same flat in Mont Blanc society where the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput used to live and allegedly committed suicide. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, this apartment was in demand due to which the rent of the house was increased.

Many people were interested in buying the house. Now, this deal has got into the hands of Adah Sharma. Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 in 2020. The next year, it was reported that his sea-facing Mumbai house was on rent. The actor used to pay Rs 4.5 lakh as rent every month for this two-storey house.

Earlier, the actress was even spotted at the Mont Blac apartments in Bandra on Saturday.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAdah Sharma at Bandra's Mont Blanc apartments

Adah Sharma on professional front

The 31-year-old actress has been working in the Hindi film industry for the last 15 years. She made her acting debut with the 2008 flick titled '1920', for which she was even nominated for a Filmfare Award under the Best Female Debut category.

She came to the limelight with the 2014 release 'Hasee Toh Phasee', starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. But her latest release 'The Kerala Story' brought in all the fame for her and the film became one of the biggest hits of 2023. The film revolves around three college students who become victims of 'love jihad' and are recruited to the terrorist organisation ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

Adah recently appeared in a web series titled 'Commando' also starring Prem Parija. It is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

