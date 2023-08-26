WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan teases new Jawan song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan's new song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya'

Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday treated fans with a teaser of another party number from 'Jawan'. The song is titled 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya'. The film 'Jawan' is all set to release on September 7 and the lead actor introduced fans with another dance number ahead of the film's release. He took to his social media accounts to share the teaser along with the catchphrase from the song, which reads ''Pehle kiya chaiya chaiya, ab karunga tha tha thaiya on.''

Check out the song teaser:

In the song, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen doing his signature pose along with energetic dance moves. In the song, the actor can be seen wearing an all-black outfit.

Also Read: Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story actor, buys Mont Blanc flat in Bandra where Sushant Sigh Rajput died

Soon after the post was shared by the actor, netizens started sharing their views on the teaser of the song. One user wrote, ''Uff you gorgeous, gorgeous man!!! Mid-length hair with beard… my absolute fav look.'' ''You have no right to look this gorgeous!! that’s not fair,'' wrote another. A third one commented, ''He is coming again to Rule.''

This is the third song unveiled by SRK after 'Zinda Banda' and 'Chaleya'. This time the actor didn't share the song in the other two languages (Tamil and Telugu) as he did with 'Chaleya'.

Also Read: Did Malaika Arora unfollow Arjun Kapoor's family members on Instagram? Fans curious

About the film 'Jawan'

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover in key roles. Jawan was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on June 2 but due to pending post-production work, its release was postponed.

The film will now be released in cinemas on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment.

Latest Bollywood News