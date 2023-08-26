Did Malaika Arora unfollow Arjun Kapoor's family members on Instagram? Fans curious

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora often share post of their outings on their Instagram accounts

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, one of B-Town's most popular celebrity couples, are currently in the news for all the wrong reasons. Now, a Reddit user shared a post on Friday claiming that Malaika has unfollowed family members of Arjun on Instagram. This post surfaced online after several reports of Arjun dating Kusha Kapila made headlines.

Sharing Malaika Arora's Instagram Stories, the Reddit user wrote, ''Malaika insta story, she unfollowed janhvi, khushi, anshula and boney. Still follows Arjun. Doesn’t follow Khusha. looks like a family disapproval.''

Check out the screengrab of the post:

Image Source : REDDITA Reddit user shared the unverified news

Here're are some of fans' reactions:

One user wrote, ''This honestly was a long time coming, you loose them the way you get them, it began with cheating with her and it ended up with him cheating on her. There are rumours that Karan hooked up Khusha and Arjun way before we can imagine... These all are backstabbing friends.''

''Omg She has unfollowed anil kapoor also! Mark my words anil instigated all of this telling his bhanja with pressure from his older bro to leave malla otherwise they were very pally with each on insta anil even wished her happy birthday last year and she was never following sunita. Come to think of it even harsh and her were not following one another,'' wrote another.

A third user commented, ''Janhvi and Khushi have always been following Malaika on insta. It was Malaika that never followed them back. Don’t know about Anshula though.''

There are several other remarks on the post by Reddit users in support of their favourite stars. However, we do not confirm the news of Malaika unfollowing any family member of Arjun on Instagram or if was she following them in the first place. She still follows Arjun Kapoor on the platform and several posts featuring the duo are still available on her feed.

Before dating Arjun, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan. She tied the knot with Arbaaz in the year 1998. The duo announced their spearation in 2016 and got divorced the next year.

On Saturday, the actress shared a philosophical thought on 'change in life' on her Instagram Stories which reads, ''Good Morning, Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.''

