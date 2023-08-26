Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan to reunite after 17 long years? find out here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Both the superstar will be sharing the same screen together after 17 years.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, two biggest names in Hindi cinema, are all set to share the screen together again after a long gap of 17 years. The two superstars ruled Bollywood for the longest time, and movie lovers have been waiting to see the duo share the screen together once again. The wait is finally over. However, not much information regarding the project is out yet but let's hope more news on this will be unveiled soon. But still, it is the biggest news for the entertainment industry as the duo has delivered some of the biggest hits together including Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Meanwhile, both Shah Rukh and Amitabh were part of the same project which was released last year but didn't share the same screen. The film was Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra: Part One Shiva'.

Shah Rukh and Amitabh on work front

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy promoting his latest offering 'Jawan', also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 7. This is SRK's second film after 'Pathaan', which marked his return as the lead after a gap of four years. Looking at the craze of the fans, 'Jawan' is expected to repeat a similar performance as that of 'Pathaan'.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy with the 15th edition of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. The 80-year-old actor has a long list of film projects in his kitty including Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganapath, Kalki 2898 AD, and Butterfly.

