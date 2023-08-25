Sharvari joins Alia Bhatt in YRF Spy Universe's first women-led spy film, more deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sharvari (left) and Alia Bhatt (right)

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' fame Sharvari is set to join the Spy-Universe of Yash Raj Films, which includes films like 'War', the 'Tiger' franchise, and 'Pathaan' in it. She will join Alia Bhatt in YRF's first female-led spy film, which is expected to go on floors in 2024. The upcoming flick will be the Spy Universe's 8th film, as filmmaker Aditya Chopra is looking to expand the superhit franchise.

''Sharvari is someone who the industry feels is a star in the making. The fact that she has been chosen by Aditya Chopra to be a heroine in his spy-universe film alongside Alia Bhatt, shows that Sharvari is a cut above the rest of the actresses from her generation,'' IANS reported quoting a source.

''This move by YRF brilliantly positions her as the young actress who is destined for glory in the Indian film industry. It is also quite exciting to see someone like her enter the YRF Spy Universe that has only cast superstars in the lead,'' the source added.

About YRF's Spy Universe

The YRF Spy Universe is the biggest franchise in the Hindi cinema. It all started in 2012 with Salman Khan-starrer 'Ek Tha Tiger', which became a huge blockbuster. The chain of blockbusters just started here and it was followed by ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, and ‘Pathaan’, which went ahead to become the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time.

Alia and Sharvari’s yet-untitled film will go on floors in 2024 and is at present in the development and pre-production stage.

The Spy Universe’s upcoming film is the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led ‘Tiger 3’, which is slated to release this Diwali. ‘War 2’ with Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr, and Kiara Advani goes on floors this November. The epic face-off between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ is also ready to go on floors next year.

