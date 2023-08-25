Dwayne Johnson mourns death of WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt, says 'I'm heartbroken'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bray Wyatt and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sharing the ring

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler and now Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has expressed grief at the sudden death of his WWE wrestler friend Bray Wyatt, who passed away at the age of 36. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 51-year-old actor said that he was "heartbroken" over his friend's death.

"I'm heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt's passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe," the 51-year-old wrote alongside a photo of the two in the ring.

"Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today," The Rock added.

"My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, 'thank you for the house' #ohana," he further added.

Not only Dwyane Johnson but several other professional wrestlers paid their last tribute to Bray including Mick Foley, John Cena, and Ric Flair, among others.

About Bray Wyatt

Born on May 23, 1987, the American professional wrestler's real name is Windham Lawrence Rotunda. He hails from an illustrious professional wrestling family. His father Mike Rotunda was a popular name in the professional wrestling industry in the 1980s and 1990s under the screen name Michael Wallstreet, VK Wallstreet, and Mike Rotundo among others.

Bray Wyatt is a one-time WWE Champion, and two-time WWE Universal Champion, and had also held a couple of more titles during his stint in the company.

