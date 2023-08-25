'True Champion': Hrithik Roshan applauds R Praggnanandhaa as he finishes 2nd at Chess World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM, FIDE CHESS Hrithik Roshan (left) and R Praggnanandhaa (right)

The Chess World Cup took place on August 24 in Baku, Azerbaijan, where the Indian contender R Praggnanandhaa had to settle at the runner-up position. The 18-year-old boy has been garnering love and praise from across the country. Not only general people but Bollywood celebrities are also applauding the grandmaster for his achievement. One of them is Hrithik Roshan who took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to praise Praggnanandhaa.

Check out his post:

In the post, he wrote, ''Triumph is not limited to the final result. For me, you are a true CHAMPION! Congratulations @rpragchess for being in top form throughout the #FIDEWorldCupFinal. More power to you, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa!''

Hrithik Roshan is often seen expressing his love for the game. A couple of years back, he shared a picture along with a life lesson which he learnt from the game. He wrote, ''Focus. Stay objective. Follow all the rules. Plan for a few steps ahead. Be prepared. You may have to make some sacrifices. And that’s ok. Weigh the advantage and disadvantage of every move. Mistakes may result in loss of lives. Aim from a distance. Don’t move in too close. Protect yourself and your clan. Don’t panic. It’s not just a game. O and wash your hands before you begin. I guess the rules remain the same for all kinds of wars in our lives. Let’s win this.''

Hrithik Roshan on work front

The 49-year-old actor was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. He is currently busy shooting for an action thriller flick titled Fighter. The film will also star Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 25 next year.

