Did you know Kriti Sanon gained 15 kg in 3 months for Mimi? Here's how the actor shed weight

In 2014, Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti, alongside Tiger Shroff. From 2014 to 2023, the actor created a niche for herself with her promising acting. Sanon bagged the 69th National Award on Thursday in the Best Actress category for her performance in Mimi. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the actor played a surrogate mother in the film.

But, did you know Kriti Sanon's role in Mimi has had her gain weight? Earlier, Sanon had shared a video on Instagram and revealed about the same. She said she put on 15 kgs for Mimi and shedding those extra kilos wasn't easy for her as she had shot for the song Param Sundari later.

The actor had also revealed that she had to quit working out, not even yoga, for 3 months, which affected her stamina and flexibility. In the video shared on Instagram, she can be seen working out and performing yoga to lose weight for Param Sundari.

In another video shared by Sanon, she revealed that filmmaker Laxman Utekar wanted her face to look pregnant. She opened up about her challenge of gaining 15 kgs and said he had to hog on burgers and pizzas. However, it was all worth it for her when she saw herself as Mimi on the screen.

For those unversed, Mimi is the remake of the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhacychy! Apart from Kriti Sanon, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, and Sai Tamhankar in key roles. Pankaj Tripathi also bagged the 69th National Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Mimi. The film also won three awards at the 67th Filmfare Awards— Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.

