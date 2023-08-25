Alia Bhatt pens EMOTIONAL note to SLB, Kriti Sanon after winning National Award for Gangubai, seen yet?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Alia Bhatt gets emotional after winning the National Award

The 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday at the National Media Center New Delhi. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively. After the win, Bhatt penned a heartfelt note to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also congratulated her fellow winner Sanon. The note will surely leave you emotional.

The actor shared two ethereal pictures of her in white. In the first frame, she could be seen doing the Gangubai's pose while in the second picture, Bhatt can not stop smiling. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote a note to 'Sanjay sir.' She thanked the entire crew, her family, her team, and to her audience.

"This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously," she wrote.

She further tagged Kriti Sanon and recalled messaging her the day she watched Mimi. Bhatt also revealed that she couldn't stop crying after she saw Sanon as Mimi. She called it an 'honest and powerful' performance.

Take a look:

Soon after Alia Bhatt shared the post, Kriti Sanon dropped a comment and wrote, "let’s celebrate soonnnn." Further Deepika Padukone also congratulated Bhatt for winning her first National Award.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi traces the life of a young woman who is duped and sold to a brothel. However, he takes control of her world with the help of her underworld connections and ends up ruling it. Bhatt's performance as Gangubai won hearts and the film earned over Rs 200 crore worldwide and became the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon's Mimi talks about surrogacy in India. The story revolves around Mimi, who agrees to be a surrogate mother for a foreign couple. However, her life turns upside down when the couple refuses to keep the baby.

