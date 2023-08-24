Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sardar Udham, RRR win big at 69th National Film Award | Complete List

It is the time of the year. The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced and the best performers from various spheres of cinema were honored.
RRR, Sardar Udham, Gangubai Kathiawadi win
Best Film on National Integration - The Kashmir Files
Best Film for Wholesome Entertainment - RRR
Best Feature Film - Rocketery: The Nambi Effect
Best Female Playback - Shreya Ghoshal
Best Male Playback - Kala Bhairava (RRR)
Best Supporting Actor - Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)
Best Supporting Actress -- Pallavi Joshi
Best Editing - Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Dialogue - Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Cinematography - Sardar Udham
Best Make-Up Artist - Gangubai Kathiawadi
Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar won Best Film Award.
Allu Arjun bags Best Actor Award for 'Pushpa'.
From the feature film category
Best Mishing Film - Boomba Ride
Best Assamese Film – Anur
Best Bengali Film – Kalkokkho
Best Hindi Film - Sardar Udham
Best Gujarati Film - Last Film Show
Best Kannada Film - 777 Charlie
Best Maithili Film – Samanantar
Best Marathi Film - Ekda Kay Zala
Best Malayalam Film - Home
Technical Awards from the 69th National Awards
Best Action Direction Award - RRR
Best Choreography - RRR
Best Special Effects - RRR
Special Jury Award - Shershaah
Best lyrics - Konda Polam
Major winners from the Non-Feature Film category
Best Non-Feature Film - Ek Tha Gaon (Garhwali & Hindi)
Best Director - Bakual Matiyani for the film Smile Please (Hindi)
Best Film on Family Values - Chand Saanse (Hindi)
Best Cinematographer - Bittu Rawat for the film Pataal Tee (Bhotiya)
Best Investigative Film - Looking For Challan (English)
Best Educational Film - Sirpigalin Sipangal (Tamil)
Best Film on Social Issues - Mithu Di (English), Three Two One (Marathi & Hindi)
Best Environmental Films - Munnam Valavu (Malayalam)
Non Feature Films
Best Short Non-Fiction Film - Dal Bhat (Gujarati)