Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sardar Udham, RRR win big at 69th National Film Award | Complete List

It is the time of the year. The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced and the best performers from various spheres of cinema were honored.

RRR, Sardar Udham, Gangubai Kathiawadi win

Best Film on National Integration - The Kashmir Files

Best Film for Wholesome Entertainment - RRR

Best Feature Film - Rocketery: The Nambi Effect

Best Female Playback - Shreya Ghoshal

Best Male Playback - Kala Bhairava (RRR)

Best Supporting Actor - Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)

Best Supporting Actress -- Pallavi Joshi

Best Editing - Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Dialogue - Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Cinematography - Sardar Udham

Best Make-Up Artist - Gangubai Kathiawadi

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar won Best Film Award.

Allu Arjun bags Best Actor Award for 'Pushpa'.

From the feature film category

Best Mishing Film - Boomba Ride

Best Assamese Film – Anur

Best Bengali Film – Kalkokkho

Best Hindi Film - Sardar Udham

Best Gujarati Film - Last Film Show

Best Kannada Film - 777 Charlie

Best Maithili Film – Samanantar

Best Marathi Film - Ekda Kay Zala

Best Malayalam Film - Home

Technical Awards from the 69th National Awards

Best Action Direction Award - RRR

Best Choreography - RRR

Best Special Effects - RRR

Special Jury Award - Shershaah

Best lyrics - Konda Polam

Major winners from the Non-Feature Film category

Best Non-Feature Film - Ek Tha Gaon (Garhwali & Hindi)

Best Director - Bakual Matiyani for the film Smile Please (Hindi)

Best Film on Family Values - Chand Saanse (Hindi)

Best Cinematographer - Bittu Rawat for the film Pataal Tee (Bhotiya)

Best Investigative Film - Looking For Challan (English)

Best Educational Film - Sirpigalin Sipangal (Tamil)

Best Film on Social Issues - Mithu Di (English), Three Two One (Marathi & Hindi)

Best Environmental Films - Munnam Valavu (Malayalam)

Non Feature Films

Best Short Non-Fiction Film - Dal Bhat (Gujarati)

