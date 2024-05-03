More trouble for Prajwal Revanna, rape case registered against JDS MP from Hassan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Posters against Prajwal Revanna

Prajwal Revanna case: In the latest trouble for the Prajwal Revanna, another victim has filed a complaint of rape against the sitting JDS MP from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. On Thursday, the statement of this victim was recorded before the magistrate under 164 CrPC.

The latest complaint has been registered from KR Nagar area of ​​Mysuru in which a person has lodged a complaint about his missing mother and has held H D Revanna and his wife Bhavani responsible for this, the police have started investigating the case. HD Revanna's anticipatory bail application will be heard in the special court today.

After receiving the notice from SIT to join the investigation, HD Revanna applied for anticipatory bail to avoid arrest on Thursday, the court directed the SIT to file an objection and said that it will be heard today. The key accused in this case and MP from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, is now facing the threat of arrest. SIT has issued a lookout notice against Prajwal, who is sitting abroad.

According to sources, Prajwal's grandfather and former PM HD Deve Gowda has taken legal advice on this entire episode. Prajwal's uncle and former CM HD Kumaraswamy alleged that the key player in this case, former driver Karthik, has gone to Malaysia and some senior Congress leaders have helped him in this work.