'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' set to return with new format, more deets inside

The upcoming edition of the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' will feature a new format that includes spontaneous challenges thrown at contestants by the judges after one has delivered an outstanding act in a particular style or genre. It will be interesting to see that the contestant will face a competitive and challenging environment rather than a set template with weekly rounds one is familiar with.

The show will see Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik in the judges' panel and Aditya Naryan returning as the host. Earlier months ago, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa announced a nationwide hunt for ‘OG’ voices across India. For the first time ever, the audition process went paperless – led by a strong digital leg and even the on-ground phase saw negligible use of paper.

Talking about the show, Himesh Reshammiya said, "Although I have been a part of several seasons of this reality show, each season has left me surprised with the kind of talent that has performed on this stage. I truly believe that it is going to be a real treat to watch these raw gems perform, and a brilliant opportunity for them would be to get a chance to sing a song that will be released by Zee Music. The idea is to specifically look for OG singers so that we can give fresh and new voices to our Indian music industry.”

Another judge on the show, Anu Malik said, “I am really excited to be part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa once again, and after witnessing the amazing performances of the new talent during the audition episodes, Himesh, Neeti, and I will ensure that we do justice to them by guiding them to the best of our abilities. I believe the franchise has nurtured exceptional talent over the last few decades, and this year as well, the audience will get to watch extraordinary talent perform some mesmerising songs.”

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ will premiere on August 26 and air every Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV.

