Bigg Boss 20 gets its first captain as Young DSA takes charge, housemates sob over Siddharth Shukla's video

Season 20 of the reality show Bigg Boss is proving to be quite interesting. Young DSA, aka Harsh Vijay Machare, has become the house's first captain. Meanwhile, the cycle of friendships and arguments among the contestants continues.

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 20 has found its first captain. The responsibility of captaincy has fallen to rapper and singer Young DSA. The recent episode kicked off with the captaincy task, which DSA won, making him the first captain of the season.

Rapper Young DSA takes charge as captain

Jio Hotstar also confirmed Young DSA becoming the captain through a social media post. The post was captioned, "Young DSA becomes the first captain of this season." It is worth noting that Young DSA hails from Yerwada, Pune. His real name is Harsh Vijay Machare, though he is popular in the music world by his stage name.

Young DSA clashes with Kanika Mann after becoming captain

A confrontation was witnessed between Kanika Mann and Young DSA. After becoming captain, Young DSA complained that Kanika had disrespected him. He recalled the incident, asking, "Who entered the washroom?" He explained that Kanika had walked past and entered the male washroom. He called out loudly, "Kanika ji, Kanika ji," to which Kanika replied, "I didn't hear it." Young DSA then said, "I felt like you disrespected me."

Kanika Mann lashes out at the rapper's words

Following this, Kanika told Young DSA, "Listen to me, you've become the captain here, not the ruler of the place." Kanika then revealed to all the housemates, "Let me tell you a joke about him (Young DSA). He told me that when he went to the bathroom, he would call me to help him." Young DSA responded, "If that's the kind of mindset she has, how is it my fault?" Kanika retorted, "I don't want to stoop to your level."

SidNaaz moments leave Bigg Boss 20 contestants emotional

Bigg Boss showed a reel lasting approximately 24 minutes to all the contestants. It featured several emotional moments from the show's journey. Everyone was moved to tears upon seeing late actor Sidharth Shukla. The bond shared by Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla left everyone teary-eyed. From Amrapali Dubey to Mahhi Vij and Arishfa Khan, the contestants were visibly emotional while watching the moments.

Glimpses of a 19-year journey shown to contestants

A recently released promo shows the Bigg Boss 20 contestants gathered in the assembly room, watching highlights from the past 19 seasons. The footage illustrates that while the show's journey has seen its share of conflicts and arguments, it has also witnessed memorable instances of friendship and love. Many couples were formed on the show, with some relationships eventually leading to marriage. These bittersweet memories continue to remain special.

It is worth noting that the late actor Sidharth Shukla appeared in Bigg Boss 13 and emerged as the winner. He died in 2021.

Asif Khan conducts an acting session with Amrapali and Young DSA

Bigg Boss 20 is also witnessing plenty of laughter, fun and strong bonding among the contestants. In a recently released promo, Asif Khan is seen conducting an acting class for Amrapali Dubey and Young DSA. He assigned a scene to both celebrities and asked them to enact it. Bhojpuri actress Amrapali and DSA performed the scene, making for an interesting and entertaining segment.

Kanika Mann and Gullu's friendship grows stronger

A strong bond of friendship is evident between Gullu and Kanika Mann in Bigg Boss 20, and their friendship appears to be growing even deeper. Bigg Boss 20 airs daily at 10:30 PM on Colors and is released at 9:00 PM on Jio Hotstar.

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