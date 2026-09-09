Why is Taarak Mehta actor Kush Shah aka Goli asking people if he can cook at their homes?

Kush Shah, who became popular as Goli in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has started a new chapter in his life. After spending years playing Gulab Kumar Hathi, better known as Goli, on the show, Kush has now entered the digital space. After completing his studies, he launched his own YouTube channel, where he is experimenting with a different kind of content.

Why is Kush Shah trending?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Kush Shah has now taken his interest in cooking to YouTube. Instead of starting with a regular vlog, he has come up with a concept that allows him to meet people directly. In a recent video shared on Instagram, Kush was seen walking around Mumbai and approaching people with an unusual offer.

He told people that he wanted to visit their homes, cook for them and serve them food made by him. While Kush looked slightly hesitant while approaching some people, others were excited to see him. He eventually found a family that agreed to let him come over and cook.

Kush visited their home and prepared food for the family. The people around them, especially the children, were excited to see him. Some of them recognised him as Goli and cheered for him.

Fans want Kush to visit their homes

The concept has received a positive response from fans. Many users commented on his video and asked when he would come to their homes to cook. His former co-stars Jhiel Mehta and Palak Sindhwani also reacted to the video and asked him to visit their homes.

Kush has said that viewers have given him a lot of love over the years, and he now wants to give something back in his own way. Cooking is also something he genuinely enjoys, which is why he decided to make it part of his new digital journey.

Kush Shah played Goli for 16 years

Kush started his acting journey with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2008. He became a key member of Tapu Sena and soon became known for his portrayal of Goli. His love for food and comic timing with his friends made the character popular among viewers.

After playing Goli for around 16 years, Kush left the show in 2024. His exit left many fans emotional. His departure from the show was announced in July 2024. Kush later admitted that leaving the show was not easy for him, especially as he had spent so many years with the cast and crew.

After his exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kush moved to the US for higher studies. He studied International Relations in New York. He is now back in Mumbai and experimenting with different forms of content.

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