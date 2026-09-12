PM Modi to hold talks with Xi Jinping today: From border, security to trade, check what's on agenda

New Delhi:

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday left Beijing and will arrive in New Delhi in sometime to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. The Chinese President is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit. This would be President Xi's first visit to India in nearly seven years.

Talking about how China viewed the PM Modi-Xi meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that this will be the third year in a row the two leaders meet, after their meetings in Kazan and Tianjin. "China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed," she said.

Why is Jinping’s visit this time significant?

Jinping’s visit this time is significant, as it comes amid efforts by India and China to normalise relations after a prolonged freeze following the 2020 Eastern Ladakh standoff. Highlighting the importance of BRICS Summit, Mao said it is a key platform for solidarity and cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries.

On the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, President Jinping will have in-depth exchanges with other leaders on major issues, including the current international situation, the development of BRICS mechanisms and deepening practical cooperation, and put forward China's important initiatives and propositions, charting the course for the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation, she said.

Talking about the significance of the New Delhi summit, which is happening amid the Iran-US conflict and the Ukraine-Russia war, Mao said China advocates a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable approach to security.

When Xi Jinping last visited India?

The Chinese President last visited India in 2019 for an informal summit with PM Modi in Mamallapuram near Chennai. Prior to that, he had visited Goa in 2016 to attend the BRICS Summit and made his first visit to India in September 2014, when he held extensive talks with PM Modi. The 2014 visit came during the first terms of both leaders.

PM Modi-Xi meeting: What’s on agenda

PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a key meeting on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS summit in Delhi. The two leaders are expected to discuss issues such as the border, defense, security, trade, investment, visas, and flights.

The meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the BRICS summit will give an opportunity to assess progress towards normalising ties and discuss the next steps on the border issue. According to reports, the PM Modi-Xi meeting is likely to discuss several key issues and these include strengthening military and diplomatic dialogue, giving Indian companies greater access to the Chinese market, and reducing India's trade deficit.

Furthermore, discussions may also include increasing Indian exports, facilitating the supply of machinery and technology, establishing reliable regulations for Chinese investment, and simplifying visa, flight, and travel procedures between the two countries.

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Xi Jinping to attend BRICS Summit in Delhi, marking Chinese president's first visit in seven years