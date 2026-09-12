Qazi Touqeer gives tribute to Arijit Singh in Bigg Boss 20; Asif Khan-Aman Gandhi clash grabs attention

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 saw Qazi Touqeer speak about his longtime friend Arijit Singh, showering praise on the singer and singing one of his most popular songs as a tribute. The episode also featured new tensions and lighter moments among the contestants, with promos hinting at more drama inside the house.

Qazi was speaking to Aman Gandhi when the conversation turned to Arijit. Praising the singer's personality and talent, Qazi said that if he was crazy, Arijit was the "father" of craziness. When Aman pointed out that Qazi was making such comments on national television, he replied that Arijit would not be bothered by it. Qazi went on to describe Arijit as someone who operates on "a different level" and called him a "mad scientist". He then blew a flying kiss towards the singer and said that he loved him.

Qazi sings Tum Hi Ho for Arijit

Qazi's admiration for Arijit was not limited to words. While speaking about the singer with the other contestants, he said that he had immense respect for him and that it was difficult to put his feelings into words. He then sang Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 as a tribute to Arijit. The moment stood out because of the personal history shared by the two singers, who first met during Fame Gurukul in 2005.

Arijit plans to watch Bigg Boss 20

Qazi's comments come shortly after Arijit revealed on social media that he planned to watch Bigg Boss for the first time because his friend was participating in the current season. Arijit wrote that he would have to watch Bigg Boss for the first time in his life because "our rockstar Qazi" was on the show. The post also brought attention to their friendship, which has continued despite the two taking different paths in the music industry.

The two have remained in touch over the years. Qazi has previously spoken about Arijit as a close friend, and the pair were recently seen together in Arijit's hometown, Jiaganj, where they spent time together and visited a cricket academy.

Asif Khan and Aman Gandhi clash

Meanwhile, another promo from the show hints at tension between Asif Khan and Aman Gandhi. Several contestants, including Young and Rohaid, are seen sitting with Aman in the garden area when Asif asks the housemates to be careful with comments that could have a double meaning.

Asif explains that contestants do not know how their conversations might be edited and presented to viewers outside the house. His comment leads to a disagreement with Aman, who questions what Asif means by being an "extra gentleman". The conversation quickly turns into a heated exchange, with both contestants defending their respective tones and approaches during the argument.

Gullu flirts with Kanika Mann

In another promo, Gullu is seen getting playful with Kanika Mann. During the conversation, Kushal tells Kanika that she could be a major Bollywood star in the next few years and jokes that she may not pay attention to her Bigg Boss friends once she becomes successful.

Kanika plays along, saying she might not even answer their calls at that point. Gullu then says he would visit her on set, to which Kanika replies that she would meet him if she had the time. Gullu responds by asking whether he had the wrong expectations from her, leaving the interaction open-ended.

With new friendships, disagreements and equations emerging almost a week into the season, the latest episodes suggest that the dynamics inside the Bigg Boss 20 house are already beginning to shift.

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