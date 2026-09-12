From Kantara to Hanuman Ansh, 5 mythological films that turned low budgets into big box-office hits

These days, audiences are showing a strong preference for devotional and mythological films in theatres. One of the major success stories in this genre is Hanu-Man. Several films rooted in Indian mythology, faith and folklore have managed to turn modest investments into impressive box-office returns. Here is a look at some of the films that have made a mark with their stories and commercial performance.

Kantara (2022)

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara revolves around folk beliefs, the culture of Karnataka and the relationship between humans and nature. By bringing local traditions and spirituality to the big screen, the film showed how deeply rooted regional stories can find an audience across India. Made on a reported budget of Rs 16 crore, the film grossed Rs 407 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

Karthikeya 2 (2022)

Starring Nikhil Siddhartha, Karthikeya 2 combines mythology, history, mystery and adventure. The film explores mysteries associated with Lord Krishna and presents them through the format of an adventure thriller. Its strong word of mouth helped it reach audiences beyond its original Telugu market. Made on a budget of around Rs 15 crore, the film grossed Rs 117.87 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

Hanu-Man (2024)

Prashanth Varma’s Hanu-Man blends Indian mythology with the superhero genre. The film draws on the devotion and powers associated with Lord Hanuman while presenting the story through a contemporary superhero narrative. Released in 2024, the film emerged as a major box-office success. Made on a reported budget of Rs 40 crore, Hanu-Man grossed Rs 295.29 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

Mahavatar Narsimha (2025)

Based on the mythological story of Lord Vishnu’s Narasimha avatar, Mahavatar Narsimha brought an ancient religious tale to the big screen through animation. The film attracted attention for presenting the well-known legend with a modern visual treatment. According to Sacnilk, the film was made on a budget of around Rs 40 crore and grossed Rs 326.82 crore worldwide.

Hanuman Ansh (2026)

Released on August 7, 2026, Hanuman Ansh has emerged as another notable success in the devotional genre. The film is based on the life, teachings and miracles associated with Neem Karoli Baba. Made on a modest budget of around Rs 2 crore, the film has collected Rs 173.63 crore in India over 37 days, according to Sacnilk. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 205.15 crore. The film also received a worldwide release on September 11.

Understanding the budgets and collections

These films demonstrate how mythology, spirituality and Indian folklore can translate into strong theatrical returns when presented in a way that connects with contemporary audiences. From regional folklore in Kantara to the superhero treatment in Hanu-Man and animation in Mahavatar Narsimha, filmmakers have explored different formats while keeping Indian mythology and faith at the centre of their stories.

Hanuman Ansh further adds to this list with its extraordinary return on a reported Rs 2 crore production budget, making it one of the most striking examples of a low-budget devotional film finding a large theatrical audience.

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