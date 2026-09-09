Bigg Boss 20 Day 3: First nomination shakes up the house; Yung mentions Badshah while talking to Isha Rikhi

The third episode of Bigg Boss 20 continued with the captaincy task. Qazi Ahmad Tauqeer was already out of the race after Kanika Mann used her special taskmaster power against him. Isha Rikhi, Aman Gandhi and Aamrapali Dubey were then eliminated from the task.

The eliminations continued as Uditi Singh, Mary Kom and Rohed Khan were knocked out. Kanika Mann, Arishfa Khan and Scout also lost their spots in the race. This left Gullu, Aasif Khan and Yung DSA competing for the captaincy. Soon after, the house also witnessed the first-ever elimination round.

Which contestants have been nominated on Bigg Boss 20?

Four names have been chosen by the housemates through a voting process. After the voting, Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan and Love Gill were nominated for the week. While they might not exit the house immediately owing to the show's 'tathas-two' theme, the contestant with the least number of votes will immediately lose one 'Jeevan daan'.

Yung makes 'Badshah' reference while talking to Isha Rikhi

Towards the end of the episode, with Yung, Isha and Rhiti were talking in the kitchen. Yung made a reference to being a 'Badshah', after which Isha maintained a neutral expression. When asked about the musician, she did not take his name and simply said 'ex' before adding, “Pata nahi. No comments.”

Yung appeared surprised and said he had not known about their relationship earlier.

Bigg Boss 20: Aamrapali Dubey and Arishfa Khan clash over 'bachchi' remark

Things got tense between Aamrapali Dubey and Arishfa Khan before the next announcement. While talking in the living area, Aamrapali brought up Raaz and pointed out that some housemates were not even born when the film was released.

Arishfa took the comment personally and accused Aamrapali of age-shaming her by calling her a 'bachchi'. Aamrapali denied having any such intention, but the argument soon escalated. She later called Arishfa a 'sore loser' for taking the comment too seriously. Mahhi Vij also got involved in the fight and asked Arishfa not to prolong the matter.

Bigg Boss later called Gullu, Aasif and Yung into a special activity room. The room had two doors, marked '2' and 'X'. Choosing the '2' door meant gaining an extra lifeline, while the 'X' door meant losing one.

Since all three contestants already had two lifelines, the 'X' option came into play. Aasif chose Arishfa and took away her lifeline following their earlier dispute. Gullu targeted Uditi, while Yung selected Kanika.

Tonight's episode will see Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti having an altercation with Mary Kom.

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Isha Rikhi says her past 'broke' her, reveals why she chose to participate in Bigg Boss 20