Bigg Boss 20 heats up as Qazi Tauqeer clashes with contestants, Reeti Tiwari opens up about love

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 20 has kicked off, and the audience is loving it. Something new happens every day, keeping the show in the spotlight. New promos have been released, showcasing plenty of drama.

In the new clip shared by the makers, Qazi Tauqeer is seen engaging in various antics. He has clashed with contestants and also made them laugh. Let’s find out what to expect in the new episode.

Conflict during the movie task

In the new episode of Bigg Boss 20, contestants are seen undertaking a new task. A struggle ensues among them to complete it. Qazi Tauqeer completes his task in a way that causes trouble for the other contestants, leading to a confrontation between him and the rest of the group.

Qazi Tauqeer's antics

In another promo, Qazi Tauqeer displays some unique antics. He has been a topic of discussion for various reasons since the show began. In the new promo, he is seen entertaining the other contestants. He lies on the ground and performs bizarre actions. His behaviour amuses the other contestants, who burst into laughter. Many users have described his antics as entertaining.

Reeti Tiwari opens up about relationships

In yet another promo, Reeti Tiwari asks Kanika Mann if she has a boyfriend. Kanika replies in the negative. When asked if she has a boyfriend, Reeti says, "I feel all of that is a waste of time. When you are a very strong woman, only a certain kind of man can be with you. Many people have come into my life; they tried to control me. I don't like that."

Lav Gill shows off her diva side

Lav Gill and another participant appear in a second promo for the show, and everyone seems quite happy. Amrapali Dubey mentions that Lav Gill is very excited about her look. She reveals that when Lav Gill arrived fully dressed up, she asked Amrapali to act surprised upon seeing her.

Where to watch Bigg Boss 20

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm, while the television broadcast on Colors TV airs at 10:30 pm. With the new season already underway, viewers can follow the contestants and their daily drama across both platforms.

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