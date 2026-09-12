Xi Jinping arrives in India for BRICS Summit, set to hold key bilateral talks with PM Modi today

New Delhi:

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit, marking his first visit to India in nearly seven years. His arrival comes at a significant moment in India-China relations, with both sides working to restore ties after years of tensions following the 2020 Eastern Ladakh border standoff. Xi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the two-day BRICS Summit. The meeting is expected to draw considerable attention as New Delhi and Beijing have been taking steps to improve relations and maintain peace along the Line of Actual Control.

Xi Jinping's first India visit in nearly seven years

Xi last travelled to India in October 2019 for an informal summit with PM Modi in Mamallapuram near Chennai. Before that, he visited Goa in 2016 to participate in the BRICS Summit. His first visit to India as China's President took place in September 2014. During that visit, Xi held extensive discussions with PM Modi. The 2014 visit came during the first terms of both leaders. His visit today therefore comes nearly seven years after his previous trip to India and against the backdrop of renewed diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Who is accompanying Xi Jinping?

Xi's delegation includes senior Chinese Communist Party and government officials. According to China's state-run Xinhua news agency, the delegation includes Cai Qi, a close associate of Xi and a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Cai also serves as director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is also accompanying Xi. Wang is a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and has played a key role in recent India-China diplomatic engagements, particularly on the boundary question.

What will Xi Jinping discuss at the BRICS Summit?

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Xi will attend and address the summit and hold in-depth exchanges with other leaders on major international and BRICS-related issues. According to Mao, discussions will cover the current international situation, the development of BRICS mechanisms and ways to deepen practical cooperation among member countries.

Xi is also expected to put forward China's important initiatives and propositions and outline China's approach towards the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation. Mao said China is ready to work with fellow BRICS countries for steady and sustained progress in greater cooperation to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Why Xi's meeting with PM Modi is important

The Modi-Xi meeting assumes importance because it comes after a prolonged period of strain in bilateral ties following the 2020 military standoff in Eastern Ladakh. India and China have since been engaged in diplomatic and military-level discussions aimed at reducing tensions along the border and creating conditions for the gradual improvement of relations.

Ahead of Xi's India visit, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held extensive discussions in Beijing last month. The talks focused on the boundary issue, maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border and exploring steps to improve bilateral ties. The upcoming Modi-Xi interaction will therefore be closely watched for indications of how the two sides intend to take forward the recent efforts to stabilise their relationship.

India hosts 18th BRICS Summit

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13 as the current chair of the grouping. The summit is being held under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The theme reflects India's focus on strengthening the group's existing achievements and improving its institutional effectiveness. Development, sustainability and innovation are at the centre of India's BRICS agenda, while the summit also seeks to highlight the aspirations and priorities of the Global South. India has positioned BRICS as a constructive and solutions-oriented platform for cooperation on issues of global importance.

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