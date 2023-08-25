WATCH: Anupam Kher, Rakesh Roshan give friendship goals with special video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anupam Kher and Rakesh Roshan jointly share a slo-mo video on Instagram

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who has never shied away from expressing his love for his friends and close ones, on Friday once again set out an example of friendship goals. He took to his Instagram handle to share a slo-mo video along with the filmmaker Rakesh Roshan where both can be seen walking together in style at one of Rakesh's residences located in Lonavala, Maharashtra.



In the video, Anupam Kher can be seen wearing a black-lined white t-shirt paired with black pants and shoes. On the other hand, Rakesh Roshan wore a white shirt with white-coloured pants and white shoes.

The post was shared by Anupam where he tagged Rakesh and used 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi' song as background music. The song is composed by Rakesh's brother Rajesh Roshan.

In the caption, he wrote, ''It is always a pleasure to stop over at @rakesh_roshan9’s beautiful home at Lonavala for delicious lunch and stimulating conversations. Thank you Sir for your love, warmth, and appreciation! Don’t miss the song chosen! Composed amazingly talented @rajesh_roshan! Literally suits two brilliant bald dudes!''

Anupam Kher, Rakesh Roshan on work front

Anupam Kher was last seen in Vidyut Jammwal-starrer IB71, playing Intelligence Bureau Chief. He will next appear in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. Apart from this, he also has a couple of other projects in his kitty including The Signature and Kaagaz 2.

On the other hand, Rakesh Roshan has been mainly into filmmaking for the last few decades. His last directorial was Krrish 3, which was released in 2013. He produced his son Hrithik's Kaabil (2017), also starring Yami Gautam. Currently, he is busy shooting for Krrish 4, which is expected to release next year.

