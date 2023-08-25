Naseeruddin Shah turns director after a long gap of 17 years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Naseeruddin Shah turns director again after 17 years

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has turned director again after a long gap of 17 years by helming a short film titled 'Man Woman Man Woman'. The short film depicts love and companionship across two generations.

The 26-minute film is also written by Naseeruddin Shah and is released on the official YouTube channel of Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films.

This is the second directorial after the 2006 release titled 'Yun Hota To Kya Hota', which featured Konkana Sen Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Ayesha Takia, Jimmy Shergill, and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

Also Read: Sharvari joins Alia Bhatt in YRF Spy Universe's first women-led spy film, more deets inside

'Man Woman Man Woman' revolves around the complexities of relationships in the modern world and features his actor-wife Ratna Pathak Shah and son Vivaan Shah along with actors Tarun Dhanrajgir and Saba Azad.

“I am very glad to be releasing my short film with Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films. 'Man Woman Man Woman' is a story of love, sans conditions. It is an attempt to show how uncomplicated relationships can be when love is the guiding light. I hope the audience finds some inspiration in it," the actor said in a statement.

Actor Ratna Pathak Shah said she loved being part of her husband's directorial project.

Also Read: Siddharth Arora to feature as human form of Lord Krishna in 'Dhruv Tara'

“Naseer had a clear vision about how he wants the story to unfold and we all had a wonderful time working towards that vision. 'Man Woman Man Woman' is a beautiful depiction of the unconventional dynamics in modern-day relationships," she added.

Vivaan Shah said the film became extra special because it had his father as a director and his mother as his co-star.

'Man Woman Man Woman' is backed by Motley Movies and Trigger Productions.

Latest Entertainment News