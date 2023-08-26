Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli passes away, funeral to be held today

Saturday, August 26, 2023
     
The artist gave some of the greatest hits of Bollywood including Aate Jaate Hanste Gaate, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, and others.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 26, 2023 10:32 IST
Dev Kohli passes away
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dev Kohli

Veteran lyricist and poet Dev Kohli passed away on August 26. He was 80. The reason behind his death was unknown at the time of writing this copy and will be updated soon. 

The funeral of the deceased artist will be held today at 2 pm onwards at his home at Jupiter Apartment, Mumbai and the last rites will be performed at Oshiwara Crematorium, Jogeshwari West by 6 pm, India TV reported. His close aides Anu Malik, Anand Raaj Anand, Uttam Singh, and other Bollywood artists will pay respect this evening. 

Born in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Dev Kohli wrote around a hundred songs for Bollywood films. He gave some of the hit Hindi songs including Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Maaye Ni Maaye, and Aate Jaate Hanste Gaate, among several others. He began his career in 1969 with the film Gunda.

This story will be updated soon.....

