Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli passes away, funeral to be held today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dev Kohli

Veteran lyricist and poet Dev Kohli passed away on August 26. He was 80. The reason behind his death was unknown at the time of writing this copy and will be updated soon.

The funeral of the deceased artist will be held today at 2 pm onwards at his home at Jupiter Apartment, Mumbai and the last rites will be performed at Oshiwara Crematorium, Jogeshwari West by 6 pm, India TV reported. His close aides Anu Malik, Anand Raaj Anand, Uttam Singh, and other Bollywood artists will pay respect this evening.

Born in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Dev Kohli wrote around a hundred songs for Bollywood films. He gave some of the hit Hindi songs including Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Maaye Ni Maaye, and Aate Jaate Hanste Gaate, among several others. He began his career in 1969 with the film Gunda.

Also Read: Gadar 2: NOT new parliament building but Sunny Deol's film screened at Balyogi Auditorium, details here

This story will be updated soon.....

Latest Entertainment News