Gadar 2: NOT new parliament building but Sunny Deol's film screened at Balyogi Auditorium, details here

After shattering records at the box office, Sunny Deol's film became the second-highest-grossing Hindi film followed by Pathaan. Earlier it was reported that the film will be screened at the New Parliament Building for Lok Sabha members. With this, Gadar 2 created history by being the first film to be screened at the humongous parliament building recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, India TV has learned that Gadar 2 was not screened at the New Parliament Building but Balyogi Auditorium. The auditorium is in the library building and was organised by the employee association.

ASP is thrilled to get an email about screening #gadar2 in the new Parliament building at Balayogi Auditorium for three days beginning today (August 25), for members n vice president .. n others. What an honour for Team #gadar2." Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles, Gadar 2 is all set to cross the Rs 500 crore worldwide.

Sunny Deol returned with the sequel of the 2001 blockbuster Gadar, Gadar 2 on August 11. Co-starring Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, the film follows the life of Tara and Sakeena, who lead a simple life with their son Chiranjeet aka Jeetey. However, a turn of events landed Jeetey in Pakistan. Following this, Tara Singh must cross the Indo-Pak border and rescue his son.

